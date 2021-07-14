Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $170.85 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 958,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of DuPont de Nemours worth $170,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

NYSE DD opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.