Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,861 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of Splunk worth $208,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,532. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.