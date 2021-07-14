Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $183,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

