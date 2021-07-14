AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Increased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 54.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.7% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after acquiring an additional 507,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $58,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,909 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $134.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,831. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.