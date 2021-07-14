Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.