Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.62. 7,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,195. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

