Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $887.23 million to $1.20 billion. Shopify posted sales of $714.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $53.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,463.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,595. The company has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,587.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,312.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.