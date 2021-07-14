Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.93 Million

Brokerages expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post $136.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.85 million to $139.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $604.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Several analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

