Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $136.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

