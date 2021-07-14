Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $225.78. 578,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,144. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

