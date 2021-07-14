Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 547,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 29.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

