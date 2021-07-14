Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.37. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $113.34. 7,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after buying an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

