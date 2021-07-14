Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NYSE:FGEN) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NYSE:FGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86.

FibroGen stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

