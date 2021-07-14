Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Garmin reported sales of $869.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,504. Garmin has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $149.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

