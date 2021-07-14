Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.95. ITT reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $223,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock remained flat at $$94.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,308. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 112.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.30. ITT has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $101.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

