Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

KRG stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,433,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

