Analysts Set Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Price Target at C$12.54

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Shares of TSE DPM traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.69. The company had a trading volume of 270,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,182. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.22 and a 1 year high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

