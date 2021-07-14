Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $68.20

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

EVRG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,540. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Evergy by 3,564.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

