Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $93.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of INMD stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 798,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $112.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
