Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $93.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 798,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $112.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.