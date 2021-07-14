Analysts Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT at $29.33

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INNV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $26,800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $26,747,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $22,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 354,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

