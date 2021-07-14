Analysts Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $18.05

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Livent by 1,151.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,913. Livent has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

