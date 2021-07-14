Analysts Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price at $71.85

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.85.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 194,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $9,341,088.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 934,067 shares of company stock valued at $48,946,479.

Squarespace stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. 2,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,199. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

