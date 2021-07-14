Analyzing Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Life Storage and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 2 5 0 2.71 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Life Storage currently has a consensus target price of $99.04, indicating a potential downside of 11.85%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Life Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 25.33% 7.15% 3.57% Summit Hotel Properties -86.65% -14.90% -7.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $616.77 million 14.15 $151.57 million $3.97 28.30 Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.10 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -24.46

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Life Storage beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

