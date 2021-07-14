Anastasios Parafestas Sells 20,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $499,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $557,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $569,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $524,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $742,800.00.

CARG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,756. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

