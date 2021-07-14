Andra AP fonden Acquires 200 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $339.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

