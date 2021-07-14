Andra AP fonden Sells 11,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

