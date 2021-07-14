Andra AP fonden Sells 13,500 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $249.09 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

