Andra AP fonden Sells 23,300 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.