Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 570.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FINS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 28,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,390,000.

