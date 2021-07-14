AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $103,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.