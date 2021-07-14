Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

