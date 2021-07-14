Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.25 Per Share

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 675 ($8.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,860.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.47 million and a PE ratio of 34.42. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 709.98 ($9.28).

In other Anpario news, insider Peter Lawrence sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £194,400 ($253,984.84). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,450 shares of company stock valued at $32,424,500.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

