Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.25 Per Share

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:ANP opened at GBX 675 ($8.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,860.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.47 million and a PE ratio of 34.42. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 709.98 ($9.28).
In other Anpario news, insider Peter Lawrence sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £194,400 ($253,984.84). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,450 shares of company stock valued at $32,424,500.
About Anpario
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
