Anthony Taparo Sells 63,588 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40.

SGRY stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.