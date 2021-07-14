Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.44

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 2434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

