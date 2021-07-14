APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) CFO Thomas A. Lydon Acquires 2,600 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) CFO Thomas A. Lydon purchased 2,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00.
NYSE APG traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $23.26.
APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.