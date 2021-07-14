Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.09.

APO opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.70. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

