Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $147.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

