Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 94,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

