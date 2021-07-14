AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 148,053 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Cummins worth $294,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.05.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $240.83. 3,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,013. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $173.07 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

