AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,025,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $283,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.00. 2,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.41.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

