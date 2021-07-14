AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 289,397 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 289,397 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $271,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.11. The company had a trading volume of 53,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,172. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $386.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

