AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $354,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $314.29. 6,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,553. The firm has a market cap of $199.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $316.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

