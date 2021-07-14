ARAW 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $30,088.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.00850295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005371 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.