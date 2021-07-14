Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 95,294 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
