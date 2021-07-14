Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 95,294 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 31,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.