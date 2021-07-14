Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shot up 4.3% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $77.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $62.40 and last traded at $62.40. 1,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 443,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,528,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.