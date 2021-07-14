Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 30th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $16.49.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
