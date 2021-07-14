Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $93,886.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.44 or 1.00136930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00933356 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.