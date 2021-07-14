Argus Initiates Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.71.

NYSE NET opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.78. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.60 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,061,903 shares of company stock valued at $92,595,687. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

