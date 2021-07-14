Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 367,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 149,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

About Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.