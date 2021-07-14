Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 44,356 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAAC. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $19,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,030,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 919,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,104,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

MAAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 9,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,208. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

